Saints waive Tony Jones, place P.J. Williams on injured reserve

The Saints waived running back Tony Jones on Saturday, the team announced.

Jones was a healthy scratch the past two weeks after playing 35 offensive snaps and six on special teams the first two weeks. He has four touches for 20 yards this season.

The Saints made five other moves, including placing safety P.J. Williams on injured reserve Saturday. Williams missed every practice this week with a quadriceps injury.

He won’t become eligible to return until Week 9.

Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach returned from injured reserve, having missed the first four games after injuring his ankle in the preseason finale.

The Saints filled the other spot on their 53-player roster by signing safety Bryce Thompson off the practice squad. New Orleans waived Thompson with an injury settlement during the preseason but brought him back last week.

Thompson played two games for New Orleans last season.

New Orleans also elevated defensive back Chris Harris and receiver Keith Kirkwood off the practice squad, making them available to play Sunday. The Saints signed both players to their practice squad last week.