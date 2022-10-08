Steelers rule out Terrell Edmunds with concussion

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 8, 2022, 12:57 PM EDT
New York Jets v Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty Images

Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds will not play tomorrow against the Bills.

Edmunds had been listed as questionable with a concussion, but the Steelers announced today that he won’t be making the trip to Buffalo.

Edmunds has started all four games on defense for the Steelers this season and is also a core special teams player. Pittsburgh will miss him.

With Terrell out, it’s possible that none of the Edmunds brothers will play in the game, as Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is questionable with a hamstring injury. In previous Steelers-Bills games, three Edmunds brothers have played: Terrell, Tremaine and Trey Edmunds. The Steelers released Trey this year and he’s currently a free agent, and now both of his brothers are dealing with injuries.

