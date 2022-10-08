Titans place Treylon Burks on injured reserve

Getty Images

Titans first-round rookie receiver Treylon Burks will miss at least the next four games.

Burks has been placed on injured reserve. He’ll be eligible to return as soon as Week Nine.

The Titans had already ruled him out of Sunday’ game at Washington with a toe injury suffered last Sunday against the Colts.

Tennessee also has activated linebacker Monty Rice to the 53-man roster from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. Receiver Dez Fitzpatrick and linebacker Joe Schobert have been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Burks, acquired with the first-round pick obtained from the Eagles for receiver A.J. Brown, has 10 catches for 129 yards in four regular-season games.