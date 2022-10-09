49ers fear torn ACL for Emmanuel Moseley, broken hand for Jimmie Ward

Getty Images

The 49ers were hit hard by injuries in today’s win over the Panthers.

San Francisco cornerback Emmaunel Moseley is likely out for the season with a torn ACL, coach Kyle Shanahan said after today’s game.

Safety Jimmie Ward broke his hand, although at the moment it’s unclear how much time he will need to miss.

The 49ers also lost Nick Bosa to a groin injury and Robbie Gould to a knee contusion, but they’re not yet sure how serious those injuries are.

Despite the injuries, the 49ers are 3-2 and all alone in first place in the NFC West.