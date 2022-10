Getty Images

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has been knocked out of today’s game in Carolina with a groin injury.

The 49ers announced early in the third quarter that Bosa will not return to the game.

Bosa entered today’s game with an NFL-leading six sacks this season. He’s a big loss for the 49ers’ defense.

The 49ers have a 17-9 lead midway through the third quarter.