49ers lose Robbie Gould to knee injury

The injuries are piling up for the 49ers.

San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould suffered a knee injury while making a tackle on a kickoff and has been ruled out for the rest of today’s game against the Panthers.

The 49ers have also lost their best pass rusher, Nick Bosa, for the game with a groin injury.

Meanwhile Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn has a hip injury and is questionable to return to the game.

The 49ers have a 30-12 lead in the fourth quarter, after punter Mitch Wishnowsky badly missed an extra point in Gould’s absence.

