Bailey Zappe: Amazing to take advantage of opportunity and get the win

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe was thrust into the team’s Week Four game against the Packers when Brian Hoyer suffered a concussion and he handled his first NFL regular season action fairly well in an overtime loss.

Zappe had an entire week to practice with the first team before this Sunday’s home game against the Lions and he said it made “a fair amount” of difference to his comfort level. He looked comfortable for most of the afternoon as he finished 17-of-21 for 188 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in the 29-0 thrashing of the NFC North club.

“It’s kind of like I’ve always been told. Taking advantage of your opportunity,” Zappe said, via a transcript provided by the team. “We had an opportunity today as a team to go out there and get a win, and we played really well, played team football. Defense played well. Offense played well. Special teams played well. To be able to play like that as a team, it was amazing to get the win.”

Mac Jones was listed as doubtful as he tries to work his way back from an ankle injury, so we’ll see if Zappe gets another chance to play in Cleveland next weekend.