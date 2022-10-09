Bailey Zappe: Amazing to take advantage of opportunity and get the win

Posted by Josh Alper on October 9, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT
Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe was thrust into the team’s Week Four game against the Packers when Brian Hoyer suffered a concussion and he handled his first NFL regular season action fairly well in an overtime loss.

Zappe had an entire week to practice with the first team before this Sunday’s home game against the Lions and he said it made “a fair amount” of difference to his comfort level. He looked comfortable for most of the afternoon as he finished 17-of-21 for 188 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in the 29-0 thrashing of the NFC North club.

“It’s kind of like I’ve always been told. Taking advantage of your opportunity,” Zappe said, via a transcript provided by the team. “We had an opportunity today as a team to go out there and get a win, and we played really well, played team football. Defense played well. Offense played well. Special teams played well. To be able to play like that as a team, it was amazing to get the win.”

Mac Jones was listed as doubtful as he tries to work his way back from an ankle injury, so we’ll see if Zappe gets another chance to play in Cleveland next weekend.

11 responses to “Bailey Zappe: Amazing to take advantage of opportunity and get the win

  5. Belichick does it again. It’s uncanny how he manages to go straight from one HOF quarterback to another.

  6. He wasn’t even in the top five reasons they won.
    Zappe agrees with you:
  7. Zappe was put 3rd on the depth chart behind Brian Hoyer. 3rd.

    You really think if he was this amazing prospect that had the tiniest chance of stealing Jones’s job that BB wouldn’t have thought of him a lot higher than that? Come on.

  8. edelmanfanclub says:
    October 9, 2022 at 6:20 pm
    Belichick shut down the #1 offense in the NFL with a third string rookie.

    This reads like a touchback6 alt account.

    Zappe doesn’t play defense. He’s the QB with pedestrian numbers against a defense that’s worse than some CFL teams.

  9. edelmanfanclub says:
    October 9, 2022 at 6:20 pm
    Belichick shut down the #1 offense in the NFL with a third string rookie.

    It was brilliant. The team D has been really good, too, even down key players.

  10. Always love @goodellmustgo posts on EVERY patriots articles. Just admit when you’re wrong bro! You don’t have a grasp on the game of football and it is obvious to everyone else!

