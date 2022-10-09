Bailey Zappe and the Patriots steamroll the hapless Lions

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 9, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT
Detroit Lions v New England Patriots
Getty Images

The Patriots were down to their third-string quarterback today, and it didn’t matter at all as New England easily beat a hapless, helpless Detroit team.

Bailey Zappe, the little-known rookie forced to start because both Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer are injured, had an easy day against a terrible Lions defense. Zappe completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards with one touchdown, one interception and no sacks. Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson had a big game running the ball.

Matt Patricia, the much-maligned former Lions head coach who now is one of the Patriots’ top offensive assistants, contributed to a run-first game plan that saw the Patriots move the ball efficiently against the Lions.

The Lions’ offense, which had played very well in the first four weeks of this season, was no match for Bill Belichick and the Patriots’ defense.

The 29-0 final score was a tremendous performance by Belichick and his team, and a huge blow to Dan Campbell and the Lions. With Detroit now 1-4, questions are going to start to be raised about whether Campbell is the coach to get it done in Detroit, or whether yet another Lions rebuilding effort is going to come up short.

Permalink 51 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

51 responses to “Bailey Zappe and the Patriots steamroll the hapless Lions

  3. Jared Goff cannot move the football against Belichick’s defense. We have known it since the SB.

  4. Diehard pats fan and Bostonian living in Chicago where my wife is from. I’ve seen plenty of the lions the last 8 years I’ve lived here.

    Dan Campbell seems like a good dude to drink beers with, but he’s not a head coach. Down 6-0 in a 1 score game defenses play well, let’s go for it on 4th and 8 which was a strip sack touchdown.

    Down 4 scores and lets use our timeouts with 2 minutes left.

    Guy is in over his head. ZAPPE HOUR AT MACS HOUSE!!!

    ONTO the brownies

  7. >holding the greatest offense in the league to 0 points

    Is Bill bellichick BACK?

  8. How’s that possible? Everyone knows Bill can’t coach, and he can’t draft, and he doesn’t have a clue about football. Yet once again he takes a no name quarterback, and makes magic out of mud. The greatest coach of all time bar none. Oh hey Pittsburgh fans how’s ur overrated coach doing? Wahahahaha

  9. I love it when the last place patriots manage to beat their fellow irrelevant terrible teams like the Steelers and Lions, as it means they won’t get the #1 overall pick they need and will go into the next last place season with mac “baby noodle” jones at QB, and no chance.

  10. It would be spooky if the Lions were ever any good. The world would just feel. . . off.

    Great job, Zappe!

    “Bust” Hutchinson earned about $2,000,000 per tackle today. Quite honestly, I didn’t notice either of them.

  11. I don’t put too much stock into this given how bad the Lions are. That said a shutout by the defense has me grinning from ear to ear. Bailey other than the pick did what he was supposed to do and Stevenson hauled a large portion of yardage today to win the game. Have to do better than that against the Browns though. Go Pats!

  12. This game was incredibly painful to watch. Campbell continued to show that he just might not be head coach material. Aaron Glenn continued showing that he is not even defensive coordinator material. Goff played like the guy we expected would be replaced by next season and Bailey Zappe was the guy that I was hoping the Lions would draft as a potential replacement for Goff. Not a glimmer of hope here in Detroit.

  13. Need to work on Red Zone is the only fly in this ointment. Otherwise great game. Great performances by many players. Including Zappe if course.

  14. I’ll take it. Lions offense was the highest scoring one in the league and they got nothing today.

    Run game was outstanding and Zappe was good enough.

    Love the throwbacks!

  15. Dab Campbell is not head coach material. He’s terrible. He has passion and enthusiasm. That doesn’t make you a good stratigist. GOFFul showed his true colors. O line over hyped. I’ve seen better defenses in per wee football. Somebody prove me wrong. Scoreboard.

  16. The Lions once fired Jim Caldwell. Apparently the owners did not think he looked like an NFL head coach.

    2014: 11-5
    2015: 7-9
    2016: 9-7
    2017: 9-7

    The Lions fired Caldwell and hired Matt Patricia.

    Seriously. He sure doesn’t resemble an NFL head coach.

  18. BB is BACK! Because he never LEFT!

    Word to the mouth breathers: It’s OVER for you!

  21. The first stop by the Pats D set the tone.
    Liked those Pats throwbacks, and the field looked pretty cool to.

  22. touchback6 says:
    October 9, 2022 at 4:18 pm
    BB is BACK! Because he never LEFT!

    Word to the mouth breathers: It’s OVER for you!

    ———————-

    It was a nice win and shutout. But lets take it a week at a time.

  25. The Lions were who we thought they were.

    Love the throwback uniforms but they trigger a lot of painful memories.

  26. Apparently touchback6 is right about one thing- the Lions offense is predictable and I was wrong about the Pats against the Lions. Unlike touchback6, some of us admit when we’re wrong and don’t ditch and run- a tb6 trademark for years.

  27. lol, patties beat the kittens and NE fans are warning the NFL they are back.😁😂😂😂😜

  28. Given the turnout of the usual suspects of fake Pats fans on this thread, it was clearly a good showing by the Pats even given the lack of quality of the opponent.

  29. touchback6 says:
    October 9, 2022 at 4:18 pm
    BB is BACK! Because he never LEFT!

    Word to the mouth breathers: It’s OVER for you!

    ————————-

    Says the biggest mouth breather on this site. Your QB was pedestrian at best against the worst defense in the league. You barely beat the Steelers and your only other win is against the hapless Lions. Enjoy remaining in last place as your team continues to flounder against anything outside of the bottom 10 teams. LOL

  30. If you compare the Los Angeles Rams coaching staff and the Detroit Lions coaching staff…you can begin to see why Jared Goff was able to win in Los Angeles.

  31. Hahahahahaha the resident clown wants to hang a banner hahahahaha your disgraced cheating last place team is a completely irrelevant joke.

    This loser team will never be competitive again, and you deserve the decades of being a last place team that has begun.

    I hope the cheater and baby noodle get 20 year extensions.

  33. Both the article and the comments took a left turn and made this about how bad the Lions are.
    Instead, it should be about the greatness of the Patriots and their legendary coach.

  34. nhpats2011 says:
    October 9, 2022 at 4:21 pm
    Looks like Bill finally has a starting NFL QB
    ——
    And unlike a certain guy that uninformed fans call GoAT he doesn’t kick defenders for the crime of sacking him. Imagine that.

  35. How dumb is our society? Detroit’s #1 offense had people picking Detroit to win this game. It’s like people didn’t see what NE did to GB in GB last week with a 3rd stringer off the bench.

    NE is much better than their record and they’re only going to get better with their very deep roster, arguably the deepest in the conference. It’s showing up already as is the coaching adjustments.

    The lying misinformation trolls have been caught yet again in Sept heading into October. Like clockwork.

    Every year. Rinse and repeat and then look dumb on the other side of it.

  36. Detroit is now 1-4, and the Packers lost to the Giants today.

    If the Pats beat (or come close to beating) an actual good team, I’ll be impressed.

    Zappe is playing well, though. Mac was too hyped last year. It’s the system in New England, not the QB’s. Jones is who scouts thought he’d be.

  37. touchback6 says:
    October 9, 2022 at 4:49 pm
    How dumb is our society? Detroit’s #1 offense had people picking Detroit to win this game. It’s like people didn’t see what NE did to GB in GB last week with a 3rd stringer off the bench.

    NE is much better than their record and they’re only going to get better with their very deep roster, arguably the deepest in the conference. It’s showing up already as is the coaching adjustments.

    The lying misinformation trolls have been caught yet again in Sept heading into October. Like clockwork.

    Every year. Rinse and repeat and then look dumb on the other side of it.

    ——————

    We are reminded how dumb our society is each and every time you post your nonsensical comments.

  38. silentphart says:
    October 9, 2022 at 4:41 pm
    touchback6 says:
    October 9, 2022 at 4:18 pm
    BB is BACK! Because he never LEFT!

    Word to the mouth breathers: It’s OVER for you!

    ————————-

    Says the biggest mouth breather on this site. Your QB was pedestrian at best against the worst defense in the league. You barely beat the Steelers and your only other win is against the hapless Lions. Enjoy remaining in last place as your team continues to flounder against anything outside of the bottom 10 teams. LOL

    ———————

    Lol, last week you said you couldn’t wait to watch it sink into Patriots fans how bad their team was and how bad Zappe Was when they went winless with him. Looks like you didn’t have to wait anyhow.

  39. Yes, you look incredibly dumb celebrating your terrible last place team beating another terrible irrelevant team.

    All it means is your terrible last place team won’t get the #1 overall pick it needs and will again be a joke team next year with no QB, no talent and no chance, and the year after that, and after that, and after that etc etc.

    The roster is so deep with non existent talent that they’re in last place.

  41. As much as it pains me to agree with a PFT headline, the Lions indeed had no hap. None at all

  42. silentphart says:
    October 9, 2022 at 4:41 pm
    touchback6 says:
    October 9, 2022 at 4:18 pm
    BB is BACK! Because he never LEFT!

    Word to the mouth breathers: It’s OVER for you!

    ————————-

    Says the biggest mouth breather on this site. Your QB was pedestrian at best against the worst defense in the league. You barely beat the Steelers and your only other win is against the hapless Lions. Enjoy remaining in last place as your team continues to flounder against anything outside of the bottom 10 teams. LOL

    69Rate This

    ——————

    Umm, that’s a loser Buffalo Bills fan impostor. I would say you are the mouthbreather to not know that. lol

    The anger and fear of Pats Haters is simply delicious and it’s just getting started. You people believe the jealous media’s analysis because it satisfies what they want from you, which is clicks on articles or eyeballs ln hot take shows. lol

    Aidan Hutchinson was enveloped by Trent Brown as predicted. He didn’t make one play.

    You people take the anti-BB cheese every year and make fools of yourselves as if you’re competing to see who the biggest fool is.

    The rest of the AFC field is completely overrated to start the year.

    You were warned about these kinds of things and because you people just play fantasy football only and look at box scores, you prove you have no idea what you’re talking about upfront.

  43. To be fair, Patricia did most of his damage to the Lions 3 years ago. That said, congrats on beating the worst team in the league.

  44. It was obvious that Goodell cheated for the Patriots. There should be an investigation, committees must be formed.

  46. orchidsofasia says:
    October 9, 2022 at 4:56 pm
    Yes, you look incredibly dumb celebrating your terrible last place team beating another terrible irrelevant team.

    All it means is your terrible last place team won’t get the #1 overall pick it needs and will again be a joke team next year with no QB, no talent and no chance, and the year after that, and after that, and after that etc etc.

    The roster is so deep with non existent talent that they’re in last place.

    ———————————-

    Perhaps if you hadn’t spent all last week explaining how the Patriots would never win again, but you did.

  47. The Lions were in it until the very end. If not for a couple of incompletions, they would have won it going away.

  48. It’s amazing how many NON Patriots fans come to Patriots articles
    There are more comments on here from Bills fans than there are on the article about the Bills winning…

    It’s good to know the Patriots still take up space in these peoples heads.

  50. “Perhaps if you hadn’t spent all last week explaining how the Patriots would never win again, but you did.”

    You’re delusional but that doesn’t surprise anyone. The patriots were an irrelevant last place joke team last week, just like they are this week.

    A laughingstock that celebrates wins over Jared Goff and Mitch Trubisky.

    I hope your joke team wins more games so they don’t get the #1 overall pick they need. As long as they have no QB they will never compete with any real teams.

    It will be like this for decades. It’s what you deserve for not appreciating Brady, and without him belichick is Jeff Fisher.

  51. “flash1224 says:
    October 9, 2022 at 5:15 pm
    It’s amazing how many NON Patriots fans come to Patriots articles
    There are more comments on here from Bills fans than there are on the article about the Bills winning…

    It’s good to know the Patriots still take up space in these peoples heads.”

    __________________________

    So….what’s the reason that there are usually more Pats fans posting on Bills articles?

    Are the Bills in their heads too?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.