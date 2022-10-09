Bailey Zappe and the Patriots steamroll the hapless Lions

Getty Images

The Patriots were down to their third-string quarterback today, and it didn’t matter at all as New England easily beat a hapless, helpless Detroit team.

Bailey Zappe, the little-known rookie forced to start because both Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer are injured, had an easy day against a terrible Lions defense. Zappe completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards with one touchdown, one interception and no sacks. Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson had a big game running the ball.

Matt Patricia, the much-maligned former Lions head coach who now is one of the Patriots’ top offensive assistants, contributed to a run-first game plan that saw the Patriots move the ball efficiently against the Lions.

The Lions’ offense, which had played very well in the first four weeks of this season, was no match for Bill Belichick and the Patriots’ defense.

The 29-0 final score was a tremendous performance by Belichick and his team, and a huge blow to Dan Campbell and the Lions. With Detroit now 1-4, questions are going to start to be raised about whether Campbell is the coach to get it done in Detroit, or whether yet another Lions rebuilding effort is going to come up short.