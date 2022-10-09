Baker Mayfield wearing walking boot after Sunday’s loss to 49ers

Getty Images

The Panthers fell to 1-4 with their 37-15 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Now, they may have to deal with another injury at quarterback.

Baker Mayfield was wearing a walking boot on his left foot during his postgame press conference, as noted by multiple reporters on the scene. Mayfield said in his press conference that he had a left ankle injury and would get an MRI on it to determine its severity.

“It’s painful,” Mayfield said, via Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer. “Not sure what it is right now.”

Mayfield was taken out of the game late, but head coach Matt Rhule said backup P.J. Walker was inserted for mop-up duty. Mayfield finished the contest 20-of-36 for 215 yards with an interception.

Mayfield’s had a rough season, entering Sunday completing 54.7 percent of his passes for 747 yards with four touchdowns and three picks.

Aside from Walker, the Panthers also have Sam Darnold on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain. Rhule said this week that Darnold would still likely be out for a while.