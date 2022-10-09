Bengals’ Tee Higgins, Hayden Hurst expect to play vs. Ravens tonight

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 9, 2022, 5:45 AM EDT
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow should have a full complement of receivers tonight against the Ravens.

Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins and tight end Hayden Hurst are both expected to play tonight, according to multiple reports. Both were listed as questionable on the injury report.

Higgins leads the Bengals with 315 receiving yards this season, and Hurst is their top tight end with 104 receiving yards.

The Bengals are 3.5-point underdogs at Baltimore tonight in a big matchup in the AFC North.

