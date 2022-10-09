Browns lead Chargers 21-17 at halftime

Getty Images

The Browns and Chargers are going back and forth on the shores of Lake Erie, but Cleveland has a 21-17 lead at halftime.

Running back Nick Chubb put the Browns on the board first with a 41-yard touchdown. And receiver Amari Cooper caught an 11-yard touchdown pass to give Cleveland an early 14-0 lead.

But the Chargers stormed back with 17 straight points to go up midway through the second quarter. After a field goal put Los Angeles on the board, Joshua Kelley got his first touchdown of the season with a 5-yard run in the second quarter, making the score 14-10.

Then the Chargers used a 12-play, 99-yard drive to take a 17-14 lead. The club got some help with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that gave the team first-and-goal at the Cleveland 10. But after Austin Ekeler got stuffed for a 2-yard loss, he caught a pass in the flat and took it 12 yards for a touchdown.

That lead was short lived, however, as the Browns got Nick Chubb back in the end zone for his second touchdown. Cleveland’s defense got bailed out by the officials when defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day was called for a questionable roughing the passer penalty on third-and-goal.

On the next play, the Browns ran a play with seven offensive linemen on the field and Chubb burst through the middle for a 2-yard score.

Kicker Cade York missed a 45-yard field goal just before halftime that kept the score at 21-17, Cleveland.

Jacoby Brissett is 10-of-16 passing for 129 yards with a touchdown. Cooper leads with five catches for 62 yards. Chubb has nine carries for 95 yards with a pair of touchdowns while Kareem Hunt has six carries for 44 yards.

Herbert is 11-of-18 passing for 133 yards with a TD. Ekeler has 106 yards rushing, buoyed by a 71-yard run.

The Chargers are 0-of-4 on third down and the Browns are just 1-of-4.

L.A. will have the ball to start the second half.