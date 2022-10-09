Browns score on first two possessions, lead Chargers 14-3

Getty Images

The Browns are off to a strong start against the Chargers and lead 14-3 with 2:26 left in the first quarter.

Cleveland has run it and thrown it efficiently against Los Angeles’ defense, facing just one third down on its first two possessions.

Running back Nick Chubb got the first score, ending the Browns’ opening possession with a 41-yard touchdown.

Cleveland’s defense then came up with a fourth-down stand, as quarterback Justin Herbert’s fourth-down pass to receiver Mike Williams was broken up by cornerback Denzel Ward.

So the Browns took over at their own 28-yard line and again put together an efficient drive, with quarterback Jacoby Brissett finding receiver Amari Cooper in the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown. That capped a nine-play drive that took 4:51 off the clock.

Brissett has not missed a receiver yet, starting the game 5-of-5 for 53 yards with the TD.

Austin Ekeler ripped off a 71-yard run to start Los Angeles’ ensuing drive, getting tackled at the 4-yard line. But in part due to a false start, the Chargers couldn’t find the end zone, settling for a 28-yard field goal to get on the board.