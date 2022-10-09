Buccaneers hold on for 21-15 win after controversial roughing the passer call

Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers entered the fourth quarter with a 21-0 lead. They held on for a 21-15 win over the Falcons.

Atlanta should have gotten another opportunity to try to finish the comeback, but the Bucs ran off the final 4:38 thanks to a controversial roughing the passer call on Grady Jarrett against Tom Brady.

Jarrett did nothing that should have elicited a penalty on a third-and-five play at the Atlanta 47. The 10-yard loss would have forced a Bucs punt with more than two minutes remaining. Brady even kicked at Jarrett after the play.

But Jarrett, for some reason, was penalized 15 yards for roughing. Fox analyst Darryl Johnston vehemently disagreed with the call as Falcons coach Arthur Smith complained to officials along the sideline.

Brady completed 35 of 52 passes for 351 yards and a touchdown. Leonard Fournette had two touchdowns — a 1-yard run and a 1-yard reception — on 24 touches for 139 yards.

Marcus Mariota was 14-of-25 for 147 yards and a touchdown. He was 5-of-7 for 63 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Falcons outgained the Bucs 97 to 43 in the fourth quarter.

The Bucs moved to 3-2 and the Falcons fell to 2-3 in a battle of teams atop the NFC South.

41 responses to “Buccaneers hold on for 21-15 win after controversial roughing the passer call

  3. Worst RtP call I have ever seen. Shouldn’t be surprised considering who benefited from it.

    Also nice kick Tommy. How can anyone be a fan of this chump?

  5. A game changing call that benefits Brady? No way!

    Disclaimer: Can’t stand the Falcons, but they got screwed on that call

  6. That was an awful call however the Falcons did absolutely nothing up until the 4th quarter not a recipe for success in the slightest. Brady had his way with the Falcons for 3 quarters and the Falcons offense other than Algiers was a nothing burger. The roughing the passer call will get the headlines as it deserves to but the Falcons looked like crap for 85 percent of the game.

  8. Can we stop acting like these are athletic contests?
    Atlanta had a defensive holding and RTP on third down plays that gave them the win.
    The Giants were given 2 first downs on sacks that let them come back.
    I know we can’t see what’s right in front of us, but maybe the UK crowds will?

  9. How many games will Jerome Boagert butcher before he’s replaced??

    Everytime he’s officiating a 9ER game. I hold my breath because I know he’s good for 3 horrendous calls a game

  10. Apparently it’s a penalty to sack Tom Brady. If he kicks you afterward, that’s fine. It’s in the rule book.

  11. Everyone will cry about this call and yes it was a bad call
    But the play right before was clearly defensive pass interference that wasn’t called

  12. Tammy always throws a fit when he doesn’t get his way.. this time he kicked a player! Suspend the chump!

  13. Roughing the passer and roughing the Brady are two different penalties. For the latter you simply have to make him complain about being hit.

  15. I think the ref is compromised. He has a call JUST like this in the 4th quarter Ravens v. Bills. Ravens player flagged for roughting on Josh Allen when it was bang bang, no contact to head / knees or anything rough. Just a questionable hanky that no doubt helps someone cover a big bet in Vegas.

  16. Never seen a more pathetic bogus call in the history of sports than that roughing the passer call. What am absolute joke. Truly incredible how people don’t see how blatantly rigged every game is for Brady.

  17. The refs screwed up a pass interference call on Scottie Miller prior to the Brady hit! If ur betting thanks a bigger deal than the roughing the passer. The defensive lineup put his weight on Brady PLUS shoved him a bit while getting up. I thought for sure it was a penalty. These refs WERE TERRIBLE! and Bucs couldn’t score in 2nd half?

  18. Yeah, that call was some nonsense and again Brady lobbying the refs like he did in the Saint game. This is what turns people off to the league. Why don’t they ever flag him for doing that?

    And the play right before that was not defensive holding called on Atlanta. Lots of bad calls in the game. But you cannot excuse a RTP call that clearly ends the game.

  23. It’s been said many times but it must be said more times: No QB in the history of the league has ever gotten more breaks and calls go his way. Jerome Bugger is the Angel Hernandez of officiating. He sucks no other way to say it.

  26. What’s funny is Brady fanboy flash admitted to living in Tampa. He probably lives in a van down the street from his house. What a joke

  27. Brady hate is clouding judgment around here. I caught the last 5 minutes or so and… the refs committed an egregious error. They let a Falcons CB obviously commit obvious pass interference on a critical long pass. They screwed up. Then… they proceeded to give a make-up call to the Bucs on the following sack of Brady. None of these refs should work the SB or playoffs. It looked like Brady got hit a lot and that was the only favorable call. Brady did kick at sackers on multiple occasions—I didn’t see him connect. League should fine him anyway.

  28. THIS is why i hate the refs. somebody needs to step in and get this right. im not even a fan of either team, but that pissed me off.

  30. How exactly are you supposed to to sack the QB? They’re going to have to change the rules so it’s considered a sack if you’re near the QB now.

  31. I don’t know if they will have a job going forward. I don’t advocate for losing jobs but that was about as bad a personal judgement as it gets.

  33. It was a roughing the Brady call. Either that or the “Don’t touch him, he’s money in our (NFL) bank”. That had to be the worst penalty call I have ever seen and I have seen a bunch. When you look at calls like this, one can’t help but wonder if the fix was in. I never believed in football fixes, but this call was sooooooooooooooo bad that I can’t help but wonder. If it was a no name QB they would think it was a good play.

  34. No dog in this fight but dang, if that was roughing than refs all over the league are just flat out wrong for their many no-calls.

  35. As a Bucs fan it was a criminally bad call. To put it on Brady is just as ridiculous. This is what happens when you try to take football out of the National Football League. Absolute B.S. call.

  38. The same people claiming you should be able to “throw the challenge flag for any play or any call” are the same people that would whine about 6 hr games. Child please.

  40. You should be able to throw the challenge flag for ANY play or ANY call….especially when the rest of us at home can see how horrible of a call was made/missed. It changes the outcome of a game. And now with mass gambling involved, you’d think the NFL would want to make it impossible for an official to single-handedly change the outcome of a game.

  41. The league is right on schedule. It appears this may be Brady’s last year, and the league wants to send him into retirement with one more Lombardi.

