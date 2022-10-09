Cardinals cut Eagles lead to 14-10 before halftime

Getty Images

Slow starts have been a thorn in the side for the Cardinals this season, but they were able to snap out of the doldrums a bit more quickly this Sunday.

The Eagles jumped out to a 14-0 lead on a pair of Jalen Hurts touchdown runs, but the final 10 minutes of the second quarter went much better for the Cardinals. Kyler Murray hit Hollywood Brown for a 25-yard touchdown to cut the lead in half and the Cardinals added more points before the end of the half.

Arizona took over on their own 7-yard-line after an Eagles punt and they drove the ball to the Eagles’ 2-yard-line over the final three-plus minutes. A pair of incompletions kept them from getting the ball into the end zone, however, and Matt Ammendola‘s field goal made it 14-10 Eagles at the break.

That scoring drive featured a four-yard run by Darrell Williams to convert a fake punt and it saw Murray connect with Brown, Zach Ertz, and Eno Benjamin for other first downs. Murray finished the half 15-of-25 for 138 yards and an interception to go with that touchdown.

Hurts is 15-of-22 for 140 yards through the air and he has nine carries for 36 yards. The Eagles are playing without left tackle Jordan Mailata and it looks like center Jason Kelce and left guard Landon Dickerson may be done for the day. Kelce went to the locker room after appearing to hurt his leg and rookie Cam Jurgens is now snapping for Philly while Sua Opeta is in for Dickerson. His return is called questionable due to a leg injury.

UPDATE 6:12 p.m. ET: Kelce has returned to the game.

UPDATE 6:29 p.m. ET: Dickerson has also returned.