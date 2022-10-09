Carson Wentz: I thought we had six points when final pass left my hand

Getty Images

The Commanders had the ball on a first down from the 2-yard-line in the final minute of Sunday’s game against the Titans and they needed a touchdown to tie the game, but they wouldn’t get one.

Carson Wentz threw a pair of incompletions, including an intended throwaway that was nearly picked off at the back of the end zone, and then got intercepted by linebacker David Long on a throw to running back J.D. McKissic on third down. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and Wentz both complimented Long on making a big play on a pass they thought was destined to wind up being a touchdown.

“The guy made a heck of a play,” Wentz said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBCSportsWashington.com. “At least from my vantage point, it looked like he was covering Terry [McLaurin] a little bit on the crossing route. I just tried to squeeze it in there to J.D. . . . I thought we had six points when it left my hand. The result, that was unfortunate.”

McLaurin was a little less willing to credit the Titans. McLaurin said “we have to find a way to get the ball in the end zone to win the game” and the failure to do so leaves the Commanders with a 1-4 record on the season.