Carson Wentz: I thought we had six points when final pass left my hand

Posted by Josh Alper on October 9, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT
Tennessee Titans v Washington Commanders
The Commanders had the ball on a first down from the 2-yard-line in the final minute of Sunday’s game against the Titans and they needed a touchdown to tie the game, but they wouldn’t get one.

Carson Wentz threw a pair of incompletions, including an intended throwaway that was nearly picked off at the back of the end zone, and then got intercepted by linebacker David Long on a throw to running back J.D. McKissic on third down. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and Wentz both complimented Long on making a big play on a pass they thought was destined to wind up being a touchdown.

“The guy made a heck of a play,” Wentz said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBCSportsWashington.com. “At least from my vantage point, it looked like he was covering Terry [McLaurin] a little bit on the crossing route. I just tried to squeeze it in there to J.D. . . . I thought we had six points when it left my hand. The result, that was unfortunate.”

McLaurin was a little less willing to credit the Titans. McLaurin said “we have to find a way to get the ball in the end zone to win the game” and the failure to do so leaves the Commanders with a 1-4 record on the season.

2 responses to “Carson Wentz: I thought we had six points when final pass left my hand

  1. Please clean house. Ron Rivera still has the same mediocre LB mentality he did in his playing days. Same with jdr.

    And don’t get me started on Scott “my dad got me this job” Turner…three passes from the two yard line with 19 seconds?

