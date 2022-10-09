CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard are expected to play Sunday

Getty Images

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and running back Tony Pollard were added to the injury report during the week, but neither development appears to be enough to keep them from playing against the Rams.

According to multiple reports, Lamb and Pollard will be in the lineup on Sunday afternoon.

Lamb was listed as questionable to play due to a hip injury. He did not practice on Thursday, but returned for a limited workout on Friday.

Pollard was added to the injury report on Friday when he sat out due to an illness. He was also listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report, but is expected to join Lamb in the lineup as the Cowboys try to improve to 4-1 on the season.