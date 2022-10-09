Chris Olave out with concussion after hitting head on TD catch

Getty Images

The Saints opened Sunday’s game without wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas and they’ve lost another one during their matchup with the Seahawks.

Chris Olave slammed into the ground headfirst while trying to catch a pass in the end zone from Andy Dalton. Olave didn’t hold onto the ball through that collision and the play was called an incompletion, but the Saints challenged and the call was overturned after officials determined Olave had possession long enough for it to be a scoring play.

The Saints got the ball on the Seattle 31-yard-line after a DK Metcalf fumble.

Olave appeared to show signs of suffering a concussion after making contact with the ground and he has returned to the locker room for further evaluation.

The Saints are now up 24-19 in the third quarter.

UPDATE 3:18 p.m. ET: Olave has been ruled out with a concussion.