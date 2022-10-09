Cooper Kupp scores 75-yard touchdown to give Rams 10-9 lead

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 9, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT
Struggling on offense, the Rams needed a big play to get things going.

They got one from their best offensive player.

Cooper Kupp caught a short pass on third-and-2 from the Los Angeles 25, turned on the jets, and went 75 yards for a touchdown.

With the extra point, the Rams had a 10-9 lead.

Kupp caught the ball 4 yards in front of the line of scrimmage and went 71 yards to pay dirt. Receiver Ben Skowronek helped Kupp by getting in front of some Dallas defenders for a downfield block.

The Rams got off to an inauspicious start, allowing a scoop-and-score on the third play from scrimmage and then had a punt blocked. But now the team has a lead with 9:31 left in the second quarter.

