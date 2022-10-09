Cowboys defense stifles Rams, Dallas wins 22-10

Getty Images

The Cowboys’ defense is legit.

The Rams’ offense is in shambles.

Those two ingredients added up to a Dallas 22-10 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas’ defense got things going early with a scoop-and-score, strip-sacking quarterback Matthew Stafford on the third play from scrimmage and returning it for a touchdown. Though there was a botched snap on the extra point, Dallas’ special teams made up for it with a blocked punt on the Rams’ next drive to help build a 9-0 lead.

The Rams briefly held a 10-9 advantage after receiver Cooper Kupp scored a catch-and-run 75-yard touchdown. But just over 90 seconds later, running back Tony Pollard took in a 57-yard touchdown to put Dallas back on top 16-10.

Dallas closed out the scoring with a pair of second-half field goals, keeping the Rams off the board for the entire second half.

The Cowboys sacked Matthew Stafford five times, strip-sacking him twice. Stafford also lost the ball on his last dropback of the game — a fitting way for the contest to end for L.A.

While star linebacker Micah Parsons was dealing with a groin injury, he led the way with a pair of sacks. He also had a tackle for loss. Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa had a sack, two tackles for loss, and four quarterback hits.

Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush managed the game well, though with the effectiveness of Dallas’ run game, he wasn’t asked to do much. He completed 10-of-16 passes for 102 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Cowboys rushed for 163 yards — Pollard had 86 on eight carries and Ezekiel Elliott had 78 yards on 22 carries.

On the other side, Cooper Kupp had seven catches for 125 yards with a TD. But the Rams are still struggling to get any meaningful production out of Allen Robinson, who finished with three catches for 12 yards.

The defending Super Bowl champions have more issues at offensive line, as guard David Edwards was taken out and evaluated for a concussion.

Next week, 2-3 Los Angeles will host the 1-4 Carolina.

The 4-1 Cowboys — who have gone 4-0 without quarterback Dak Prescott — will take on the 5-0 Eagles next week on Sunday Night Football.