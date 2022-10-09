Cowboys defense stifles Rams, Dallas wins 22-10

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 9, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT
Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Rams
The Cowboys’ defense is legit.

The Rams’ offense is in shambles.

Those two ingredients added up to a Dallas 22-10 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas’ defense got things going early with a scoop-and-score, strip-sacking quarterback Matthew Stafford on the third play from scrimmage and returning it for a touchdown. Though there was a botched snap on the extra point, Dallas’ special teams made up for it with a blocked punt on the Rams’ next drive to help build a 9-0 lead.

The Rams briefly held a 10-9 advantage after receiver Cooper Kupp scored a catch-and-run 75-yard touchdown. But just over 90 seconds later, running back Tony Pollard took in a 57-yard touchdown to put Dallas back on top 16-10.

Dallas closed out the scoring with a pair of second-half field goals, keeping the Rams off the board for the entire second half.

The Cowboys sacked Matthew Stafford five times, strip-sacking him twice. Stafford also lost the ball on his last dropback of the game — a fitting way for the contest to end for L.A.

While star linebacker Micah Parsons was dealing with a groin injury, he led the way with a pair of sacks. He also had a tackle for loss. Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa had a sack, two tackles for loss, and four quarterback hits.

Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush managed the game well, though with the effectiveness of Dallas’ run game, he wasn’t asked to do much. He completed 10-of-16 passes for 102 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Cowboys rushed for 163 yards — Pollard had 86 on eight carries and Ezekiel Elliott had 78 yards on 22 carries.

On the other side, Cooper Kupp had seven catches for 125 yards with a TD. But the Rams are still struggling to get any meaningful production out of Allen Robinson, who finished with three catches for 12 yards.

The defending Super Bowl champions have more issues at offensive line, as guard David Edwards was taken out and evaluated for a concussion.

Next week, 2-3 Los Angeles will host the 1-4 Carolina.

The 4-1 Cowboys — who have gone 4-0 without quarterback Dak Prescott — will take on the 5-0 Eagles next week on Sunday Night Football.

14 responses to “Cowboys defense stifles Rams, Dallas wins 22-10

  3. Cowboys defense is for real and rolling into Philly. Going to be a great game next week!

  4. Seems a whiole slew of you football experts were dead wrong. You who laughed when we drafted Parsons, you who said we were done. It’s damn time MCCarthy gets some credit here!!!

  6. The second sentence tells you that the first one comes with an asterisk. They teed off an offense that’s reeling. I think eagles will put a stop on all this talk.

  9. That has to be the worst called game I have ever seen Moore call. 2-18 and you call a Rush run lol. The Rams are lucky Moore was calling the game or it would have been a lot worse. The Cowboys dominated this game. If not for the game Moore called it would have been a destruction.

  10. A depleted offensive line and a coaching staff that couldn’t coach Pop Warner is the perfect storm for a sub .500 season. Tutu Attwell makes a highlight film catch in the first quarter and we never see him again. Even though McVey knows he has no running game he pounds the ball anyway because he can’t admit he’s wrong. He has NO ability to make halftime adjustments. It’s time for the Rams to move on.

  11. Love to see the 1 year dynasty get rocked by the backup QB. Dallas looks pretty good in all phases and not a lot of penalties. They are better without Dakota playing I see him having a setback and rehabbing for a while. Jerruh isn’t a dummy, roll with the hot hand. No need to rush Dakota back now.

  13. Very impressive Eagles win over a team that has not won a home game since Week 7 last year. What a test! Over a noodle-armed QB who’s best attribute is fleecing the team that eploys him for a ridiculously idiotic contract.

