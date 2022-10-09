Cowboys get scoop-and-score to take early 6-0 lead over Rams

Getty Images

The Rams’ pass protection has been in shambles early on in 2022 and that showed up in a big way on Los Angeles’ first drive against Dallas.

On third-and-1 from Los Angles’ 34 — the Rams’ third play from scrimmage — defensive linemen Durance Armstrong and DeMarcus Lawrence overwhelmed the Rams’ offensive line, with Armstrong strip-sacking quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Lawrence was there to pick up the loose ball and ran it 19 yards for a Dallas touchdown.

The Cowboys stayed at six points, however, with a botched snap on the extra point.

Entering Week Five, Stafford had taken 16 sacks. If the opening drive was any indication, that number could go up significantly by the end of the day.