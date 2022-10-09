Dak Prescott calls himself day to day, will see doctor again Tuesday

Posted by Charean Williams on October 9, 2022, 8:34 PM EDT
Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Rush won his fourth consecutive start in place of Dak Prescott, who had surgery on his right thumb Sept. 12. Despite some Cowboys fans campaigning for Rush to keep the job when Prescott is ready to return, owner Jerry Jones made clear Prescott is the starter.

The question then becomes: When will Prescott return?

The Cowboys (4-1) have a huge Sunday Night Football showdown against the Eagles (5-0) next week.

Prescott called himself “day to day” after Sunday’s win over the Rams and said he can grip the football, which is what his return is predicated on. He lifted his luggage with his right hand to prove it to reporters in the locker room.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said last week that Prescott needs a full week of practice before playing in a game. Prescott has not practiced since his injury in the season opener.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Jones said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “He’s feeling good, made a lot of improvement. He’ll throw a lot this week.”

Prescott said he has another doctor’s appointment Tuesday when he will learn how much progress he has made.

14 responses to “Dak Prescott calls himself day to day, will see doctor again Tuesday

  2. Hopefully he trips going to the doctor’s office and breaks both thumbs lol. All he will do when he returns is have that deer in the headlights uncertain indecisive look on his face and down the standings we go.

  5. You can’t go back to Dax at this point. (See Patriots 2001) At least wait until Cooper loses a game.

  7. Dak is a $40 mil/year backup until further notice. Dr. Jerruh will be sure to delay his return until Rush is responsible for losing a game.

  10. Let’s face it Prescott took a dive late in his loss Now he really looks bad with Rush still winning.

  11. If Jerry doesn’t ride Rush for the rest of this season & pulls a typical “Jerrah move” & puts Dak back in – It’ll prove he’s made another collosal mistake to go with a huge pile of previous mistakes.
    Phili is playing very sound ball & I wouldn’t count out NY just yet either in that division.

  13. Dak has the higher ceiling. Cooper Rush isn’t someone who wins you a Super Bowl, he’s a game manager, which of course is respectable. Some teams can win a Super Bowl with a game manager. But I guarantee all of those teams would’ve taken Dak over their game managers, and Dak would’ve given them the better chance to win.

  14. With each passing day, proof that Dak isn’t an elite QB becomes more concrete considering a backup is leading a mediocre team better than he can

