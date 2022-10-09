Dan Campbell: Saivion Smith has full motor skills, hope to have him travel with team

Getty Images

Lions safety Saivion Smith was taken off the field at Gillette Stadium in an ambulance during Sunday’s game against the Patriots and Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on his condition after the 26-0 loss.

Smith was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury that left him motionless on the turf a couple of plays into Sunday’s game. Campbell told reporters after the game that Smith has full motor skills and that he hoped Smith would join the team on their flight back to Detroit.

“You know, everybody was concerned about Saivion. So, yeah, I mean, there was a sigh of relief,” Campbell said of telling the team about Smith’s condition.

The health update is a rare bit of good news for the Lions on a day that did not go their way.