Dolphins won’t have Xavien Howard against Jets

The Dolphins had a handful of key players listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Jets and the three biggest names on the offensive side will play, but cornerback Xavien Howard will not.

Howard is inactive for Week Five because of two groin injuries. Howard missed two days of practice during the week, but returned for a limited workout on Friday.

Nik Needham, Keion Crossen, Noah Igbinoghene, Kader Kohou, and Justin Bethel will be active at cornerback.

As reported on Sunday morning, wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are both active for Sunday’s game. Left tackle Terron Armstead is also active after being listed as questionable to play because of a toe injury.