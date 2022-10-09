Eagles up 14-0 after two Jalen Hurts touchdowns

Getty Images

Jalen Hurts followed Kyler Murray at Oklahoma, but he’s leading him on Sunday.

Hurts has run for two touchdowns in the first half of Sunday’s game in Arizona and the Eagles are up 14-0 on the Cardinals as a result.

Both of the scores came from the 1-yard-line. The first capped the opening drive of the game for the Eagles offense and the second ended a 16-play, 87-yard drive in the second quarter.

Hurts has run nine times for 36 yards and he’s 11-of-15 for 118 yards.

Murray is 5-of-9 for 36 yards and he was picked off by Eagles defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to end Arizona’s second offensive possession of the day.