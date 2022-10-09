Gabe Davis 98-yard touchdown gives Bills 7-0 lead

Getty Images

The Bills didn’t look like they’d get off to a hot start against the Steelers.

But things turned around in a hurry and now Buffalo has a 7-0 lead just a few minutes into the game.

The game got off to an inauspicious start for the Bills when Taiwan Jones dropped the kick return right at the goal line and then was tackled at the Buffalo 2. Quarterback Josh Allen’s first pass was incomplete. Then Devin Singletary was stuffed for no gain on second down.

But on third-and-10, Allen found receiver Gabe Davis down the middle of the field and he took it in for a 98-yard touchdown.

It was Davis’ second touchdown of the season — his first since Week One against the Rams.

The Steelers then had a special teams blunder, muffing the ensuing kickoff. The Bills recovered it deep in Pittsburgh territory for another possession. But a holding penalty put Buffalo behind the chains, forcing the home team to settle for a field goal attempt.

But Pittsburgh blocked it, keeping the score at 7-0.