Geno Smith and DK Metcalf put Seahawks up 7-3

Posted by Josh Alper on October 9, 2022, 1:26 PM EDT
New Orleans Saints v Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was the NFC’s offensive player of the week for Week 4 and he’s off to a great start in Week 5.

Smith hit wide receiver DK Metcalf with a deep ball that went for a 50-yard touchdown to cap their first offensive possession. The extra point put the Seahawks up 7-3 with just under seven minutes to play in the first quarter.

Smith also had a 15-yard completion to tight end Noah Fant and Rashaad Penny ran three times for 10 yards during a crisp opening drive for the visiting team.

The Saints also moved the ball well for a bit on their first drive, but they ultimately stalled in Seahawks territory. Wil Lutz hit a 56-yard field goal to open the scoring.

1 responses to “Geno Smith and DK Metcalf put Seahawks up 7-3

  1. Geno has been quite the surprise this season, with how he’s performing in Seattle’s offense. Good for him.

