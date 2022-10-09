Giants get into the end zone before halftime to make it a game in London

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 9, 2022, 10:56 AM EDT
New York Giants v Green Bay Packers
A stagnant Giants offense finally got going at the end of the second half in London.

Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger got the ball on an end-around and ran in for a two-yard touchdown that pulled the Giants within a touchdown. The Packers then drove into field goal range and Mason Crosby kicked it through the uprights as time expired to make the score 20-10, Packers at halftime.

Saquon Barkley made the play of the game so far for the Giants when he took a direct snap and raced for 40 yards. That was the only big gain the Giants have gotten out of their running game in the first half.

Unsurprisingly, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is outplaying Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, and the Packers have largely controlled the game. But the Giants aren’t going down without a fight.

1 responses to “Giants get into the end zone before halftime to make it a game in London

  1. A ten point spread is hard to cover. The NFL wants these away games to be completive so Packers better not ease off the gas.

