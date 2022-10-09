Giants lose Adoree Jackson, D.J. Davidson as injuries pile up

Getty Images

The Giants’ defense is getting depleted.

Giants rookie defensive tackle D.J. Davidson was carted off with an apparent ankle injury in the third quarter today against the Packers. That came just as the Giants were ruling out Adoree Jackson with both knee and neck injuries.

Davidson was playing more than usual because the defensive line is already without Azeez Ojulari and Leonard Williams.

Saquon Barkley also exited the game with a shoulder injury and is questionable to return.

Despite the injuries, the Giants are hanging around against the Packers, trailing 20-13 with the fourth quarter about to begin.