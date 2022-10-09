Giants storm back to tie Packers in fourth quarter

Getty Images

Giants coach Brian Daboll has his team playing hard.

An overmatched Giants roster that’s beset by injuries has gutted out a tough performance and is now tied with the Packers, 20-20 in the fourth quarter in London.

It wasn’t easy: The Packers cruised to an early 10-0 lead, and it looked like this would be a one-sided game. And the Giants have been hit hard by injuries.

But Daboll’s guys are competing with everything they have, and they’ve made a game of it. For the second straight week, the London fans are getting a game that is going down to the wire.