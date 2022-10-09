Giants storm back to tie Packers in fourth quarter

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 9, 2022, 11:56 AM EDT
New York Giants v Green Bay Packers
Giants coach Brian Daboll has his team playing hard.

An overmatched Giants roster that’s beset by injuries has gutted out a tough performance and is now tied with the Packers, 20-20 in the fourth quarter in London.

It wasn’t easy: The Packers cruised to an early 10-0 lead, and it looked like this would be a one-sided game. And the Giants have been hit hard by injuries.

But Daboll’s guys are competing with everything they have, and they’ve made a game of it. For the second straight week, the London fans are getting a game that is going down to the wire.

  2. Oh no, we may drop to number 5 in the power rankings here if we lose the Giants.

  3. Packers should fire Joe berry.there defense is horrible.

    Our offense isn’t any better.

  5. Packers should fire Joe berry.there defense is horrible.
    =========

    They keep changing coordinators, and keep getting the same result.

