Giants upset Packers in London

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 9, 2022, 12:32 PM EDT
New York Giants v Green Bay Packers - NFL London Games 2022 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
The Giants and Packers gave the fans in London a tremendous game on Sunday, with the Giants shaking off a slow start and storming back for a dramatic 27-22 victory.

The win, which improves the Giants’ record to 4-1 on the season, is a great testament to first-year coach Brian Daboll, who has his team playing hard week in and week out. This is not a great Giants roster, but Daboll has them playing very good football.

Despite having to go to the locker room at one point with a shoulder injury, Giants running back Saquon Barkley was productive, gaining 70 yards on the ground and another 36 yards receiving.

Daniel Jones completed 21 of 27 passes for 217 yards, and most importantly he didn’t fumble or throw an interception.

Aaron Rodgers‘ numbers were fine, completing 25 of 39 passes for 222 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, but he misfired on several important passes in the second half. The Packers’ last possession ended with Rodgers having back-to-back passes batted down at the line of scrimmage on third down and fourth down.

The loss drops the Packers’ record to 3-2, and although they’re still very much in NFC contention, they have to be disappointed with the start of this season — this Packers team hasn’t played well enough, and today they were beaten by a team that can’t match their talent, but competed harder for four quarters.

31 responses to “Giants upset Packers in London

  4. Last week at this time I was dissappointed in the Vikings performance over seas, but at least they got the W.

  5. There are the expected 4-1 teams.. then like a teletubby there are the Giants. Like what are you doing here.. you don’t belong in this group.

  6. This wasn’t really an upset to anyone who watched my Packers first 4 games. We aren’t a good football team on either side of the ball.

  10. The Giants are hard to figure out. I still don’t think they’re very good but if you are 4-1 that’s got to count for something. I’m starting to suspect Green Bay is not that good. Great game all around

  11. 19 runs for Jones and Dillon.

    Keep it up Matt. You might win 8 games this year.

  12. I said before the game which is more likely: Saquon 100 (on ground) Thibs first sack or Giants win. I thought first 2 were most likely.

  14. Unlike Brian Daboll,Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett gets lost on his way to work every morning.

  18. Daniel Jones doesn’t have the greatest #s but he’s been balling all year and I’m glad he’s our QB

  19. Danny dimes played a great game even if his numbers were just OK. Imagine having Richie James and David Sills as your starters, losing Barkley for a spell and having Breida and Brightwell as your RBs, and Bellinger and Hudson as your TEs while your OL is a patchwork. Not to mention, your ankle is not feeling so great.

    Say what you will, dude is a gamer.

    Give this up to the coaching. It’s been so long since I’ve seen halftime adjustments on this team.

  22. Nothing to worry about for the Packers. An easy adjustment to the offense and defense and they will be fine. Defense needs to go to a 7 man line, 6 lbs, and 8 db’s. Offense needs 8 linemen, 3 rb, and 7 wr. Easy fixes, otherwise it is gonna be a long year!

  23. The loss of Adams has completely changed the Packers’ offense. They are not the threat they once were.

  27. Jones outplayed Rodgers to an extreme degree. The Packers coaches from the head guy on down were out-coached too. The Packers should have unloaded Rodgers and his accompanying hot air when they had the chance. Jordan Love. Let’s do it.

  29. I wouldn’t call it an upset. The Packers are not very good. One of the lower scoring teams in the NFL.

  30. Giants played with more heart , Packers receivers kept running out of bounds after a catch .

