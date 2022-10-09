Hayden Hurst scores against his former team to draw Bengals within 10-7

Getty Images

For the first 21 minutes of Sunday Night Football, the Ravens could do no wrong. They led 10-0 when Lamar Jackson overthrew Demarcus Robinson.

Vonn Bell intercepted the pass at the Cincinnati 17.

It was the third pick for Bell in as many weeks after making two against the Dolphins in Week 4.

Bell’s interception turned things around for the Bengals, who had only 22 yards and one first down on their first four possessions.

The Bengals went 83 yards in seven plays after the pick, as Hayden Hurst caught a 19-yard touchdown pass to draw the Bengals to within 10-7 of the Ravens.

Hurst spent his first two seasons in Baltimore after the Ravens drafted him in the first round. The Ravens traded him to the Falcons. He joined Cincinnati before this season.

He entered tonight with 14 receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown.