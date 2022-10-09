Jaguars, Texans tied 6-6 at halftime

Getty Images

The Jaguars-Texans game has not been a thing of beauty. In fact, it’s been downright ugly.

After a half, the teams are tied 6-6.

Ka'imi Fairbairn has field goals of 50 and 51 yards for Houston, and Riley Patterson has kicked 26 and 45 yarders for the Jaguars.

The Jaguars have 236 yards to the Texans’ 120, but they had to settle for a field goal after reaching the Houston 8. The Texans have not gotten close to the end zone, with the Jacksonville 31 as close as they have come.

Trevor Lawrence went 11-of-19 for 137 yards in the first half, and Davis Mills was 7-of-13 for 63 yards.

Travis Etienne has gone 61 yards on only six carries.