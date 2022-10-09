Jerome Boger: Grady Jarrett “unnecessarily” threw Tom Brady to the ground

Getty Images

Sunday’s game between the Falcons and Buccaneers was marred by a late roughing the passer call on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. Jarrett seemed to have simply tackled Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who then tried to kick Garrett.

After the game, referee Jerome Boger spoke to pool reporter Greg Auman regarding the decision to flag Garrett.

Asked Auman, “There was a third down penalty where the Falcons had a roughing the passer called after sacking Tom Brady that extended the drive. Just looking for clarification on what constituted that roughing the passer?”

“What I had was the defender grabbed the quarterback while he was still in the pocket, and unnecessarily throwing him to the ground,” Boger said. “That is what I was making my decision based upon.”

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said after the game that the situation was similar to the play that concussed Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and that Bowles is under the impression that “slinging” of the quarterback will be flagged. Auman basically asked Boger whether that was the case.

“That play was similar to the play the injured Miami’s quarterback Tua Tagovailoa,” Auman said. “Is that something you have made a specific measure to try to watch out for — the takedowns on quarterbacks like that?”

“No, not necessarily,” Boger said.

So good luck, coaches and players, when it comes to figuring out what is and isn’t allowed.