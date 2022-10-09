Jets extend lead to 12-0; Terron Armstead leaves with toe injury

Getty Images

The injuries keep mounting for the Dolphins and the Jets lead keeps growing.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and running back Breece Hall hooked up for a 79-yard gain on the final play of the first quarter and the Jets opened the second quarter with a Michael Carter touchdown run. The ensuing extra point extended their lead to 12-0.

Wilson was 6-of-9 for 123 yards in the first quarter and the Dolphins only managed 18 yards of offense.

The Dolphins lost quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to head and elbow injuries on their first offensive play of the game and they saw left tackle Terron Armstead head to the locker room on their next possession. Armstead was listed as questionable heading into the game with a toe injury and is now called questionable to return for the same reason.