Jets lead Dolphins 19-14 at halftime

Skylar Thompson didn’t end his first half of NFL action with his first touchdown pass, but the Dolphins are within a score of the Jets anyway.

Thompson hit running back Raheem Mostert with a short pass and Mostert ran for what was initially ruled a touchdown. Replays showed he stepped out on the 1-yard-line, however, and tight end Durham Smythe got to score the touchdown on a direct snap one play later.

The touchdown cut the Jets’ lead to 19-14 after one half of play at MetLife Stadium.

Thompson entered the game after Teddy Bridgewater suffered head and elbow injuries on a hit by Sauce Gardner on the first play of the game. Bridgewater has been ruled out through the concussion protocol and Thompson is 10-of-16 for 67 yards and an interception.

Gardner had that interception and the hit on Bridgewater led to a safety because of an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone. The pick set up Zach Wilson‘s first rushing touchdown of the season and Michael Carter also scored from a yard out one play after Wilson hit Breece Hall for a 79-yard gain.