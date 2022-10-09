Jets up 2-0, Teddy Bridgewater leaves with injury

Getty Images

The Jets didn’t score on their first offensive possession of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, but their defense ensured they’d get on the board first.

First-round pick Sauce Gardner blitzed and nailed Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater as he was delivering a pass from his own end zone on Miami’s first offensive play. The pass fell incomplete without getting back to the line of scrimmage and officials called Bridgewater for intentional grounding.

With the penalty occurring in the end zone, the Jets went up 2-0 as a result.

Bridgewater went to the injury tent at the end of the play and eventually went to the locker room. With Tua Tagovailoa already out, Skylar Thompson has entered the game to start the Dolphins’ second offensive possession.

UPDATE 1:23 p.m. ET: Bridgewater is called questionable to return with elbow and head injuries.