Jets up 33-17 after Skylar Thompson fumble

The Dolphins were able to close within two points of the Jets by the start of the fourth quarter, but a missed field goal kept them from creeping any closer and the Jets have now stretched the lead back out to 16 points.

On the first Miami offensive play after a Michael Carter touchdown run, Jets defensive end Carl Lawson stripped Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson of the ball and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams recovered the ball.

The Jets were set up on the 5-yard-line and Breece Hall ran the ball in for a touchdown on the next play. The Jets are now up 33-17 on their divisional rival.

Hall had been stopped at the 1 on each of Carter’s touchdown runs and the Jets now have four rushing touchdowns overall on Sunday.