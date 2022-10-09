Jets up 33-17 after Skylar Thompson fumble

Posted by Josh Alper on October 9, 2022, 3:51 PM EDT
Miami Dolphins v New York Jets
The Dolphins were able to close within two points of the Jets by the start of the fourth quarter, but a missed field goal kept them from creeping any closer and the Jets have now stretched the lead back out to 16 points.

On the first Miami offensive play after a Michael Carter touchdown run, Jets defensive end Carl Lawson stripped Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson of the ball and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams recovered the ball.

The Jets were set up on the 5-yard-line and Breece Hall ran the ball in for a touchdown on the next play. The Jets are now up 33-17 on their divisional rival.

Hall had been stopped at the 1 on each of Carter’s touchdown runs and the Jets now have four rushing touchdowns overall on Sunday.

 

2 responses to “Jets up 33-17 after Skylar Thompson fumble

  1. Jets are still awful.Dolphins were down to two-3rd string CBs, two-3rd string Tackles, 3rd string QB and we’re about to take the lead but Sanders missed a make-able kick.

  2. Jets are still awful.Dolphins were down to two-3rd string CBs, two-3rd string Tackles, 3rd string QB and we’re about to take the lead but Sanders missed a make-able kick

    The Jets are missing their entire offensive line and still ran the ball down the STARTING defense of the Dolphins. Don’t be a sore loser. Jets dropped 40 on the Phins. Deal with it

