Josh Allen has 348 yards, four TDs as Bills lead Steelers 31-3 at halftime

Getty Images

The Bills are crushing the Steelers and quarterback Josh Allen could be in for a record day.

Allen has thrown for 348 yards with four touchdowns just in the first half as Buffalo leads Pittsburgh 31-3 at halftime.

Allen got it going early with receiver Gabe Davis, hitting him with a 98-yard touchdown on the first drive to go up 7-0.

Allen then hit Davis with a 62-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter. He connected with receiver Stefon Diggs on a 15-yard touchdown and rookie Khalil Shakir on a 24-yard touchdown just before halftime to round out the four TDs.

Allen is 14-of-24 passing and did throw an interception. But he’s still averaging a whopping 14.5 yards per attempt.

If Allen plays throughout the second half — which seems unlikely at this point — he’ll have a real chance to beat Norm Van Brocklin’s record of 554 passing yards in a single game.

Making his first career start on the other side, quarterback Kenny Pickett has been OK. But the team hasn’t been able to do all that much offensively. Pickett has completed 13-of-20 passes for 121 yards with an interception. Rookie receiver George Pickens has made another terrific catch and has four receptions for 63 yards. But running back Najee Harris has just 17 yards on nine carries.

For the Bills, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is questionable to return with a hamstring injury. He exited the game in the second quarter. He had been out for the last two weeks with a hamstring injury.

Needing any sort of points, the Steelers will have the ball to start the second half.