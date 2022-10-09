Josh Allen throws for career-high 424 yards, Bills roll Steelers 38-3

Getty Images

Quarterback Josh Allen had a career day as the Bills steamrolled the Steelers with a 38-3 victory.

Allen’s day got rolling with a 98-yard touchdown pass down the middle of the field to receiver Gabe Davis on the third play from scrimmage and it basically never stopped. The quarterback finished with a career-high 424 passing yards with four touchdowns and an interception.

Davis not only had the first long touchdown, but also caught another long one in the second quarter, hauling in a 62-yard strike. Davis finished with a career-high 171 yards on just three catches with a pair of TDs.

Receiver Stefon Diggs also eclipsed 100 yards with 102 on eight receptions with a 15-yard TD in the second quarter.

Allen had 348 passing yards in the first half alone.

The score illustrates just how lopsided the game was. Quarterback Case Keenum came in with 10:16 left in the fourth quarter for mop-up duty.

On the other side, quarterback Kenny Pickett had a tough starting debut. He ended the game 34-of-52 for 327 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. The Steelers couldn’t run the ball, with Najee Harris finishing with 11 carries for just 20 yards. Rookie Jaylen Warren had 24 yards on five carries.

At 4-1, the Bills are headed to Kansas City for a showdown with the Chiefs in Week Six.

At 1-4, the struggling Steelers will host the Buccaneers next week.