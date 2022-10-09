Josh Allen throws for career-high 424 yards, Bills roll Steelers 38-3

Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills
Quarterback Josh Allen had a career day as the Bills steamrolled the Steelers with a 38-3 victory.

Allen’s day got rolling with a 98-yard touchdown pass down the middle of the field to receiver Gabe Davis on the third play from scrimmage and it basically never stopped. The quarterback finished with a career-high 424 passing yards with four touchdowns and an interception.

Davis not only had the first long touchdown, but also caught another long one in the second quarter, hauling in a 62-yard strike. Davis finished with a career-high 171 yards on just three catches with a pair of TDs.

Receiver Stefon Diggs also eclipsed 100 yards with 102 on eight receptions with a 15-yard TD in the second quarter.

Allen had 348 passing yards in the first half alone.

The score illustrates just how lopsided the game was. Quarterback Case Keenum came in with 10:16 left in the fourth quarter for mop-up duty.

On the other side, quarterback Kenny Pickett had a tough starting debut. He ended the game 34-of-52 for 327 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. The Steelers couldn’t run the ball, with Najee Harris finishing with 11 carries for just 20 yards. Rookie Jaylen Warren had 24 yards on five carries.

At 4-1, the Bills are headed to Kansas City for a showdown with the Chiefs in Week Six.

At 1-4, the struggling Steelers will host the Buccaneers next week.

28 responses to “Josh Allen throws for career-high 424 yards, Bills roll Steelers 38-3

  1. Boy the Steelers changeing quarterbacks really helped them turn things around.

  3. At one point Allen had 8 completions for 260 yards, 33 yards a completion…..

    Did Pittsburgh even play defense?

  4. Had the lead not been so big, Allen could have easily challenged the passing yardage record.

  5. What a joke the Steelers are.
    Maybe when TJ Watt gets back. Oh right, he’s made of paper mache and will break a toe getting off the bus.

  6. So THIS is why Squealers fans troll other teams! If my team looked like that, I’d want to focus on something else also.

  7. oh well. It was a beautiful day and there were three outdoor watch parties on my street. Everybody seemed to be having a good time when I went past walking the dogs. For fans, that’s what it’s all about.

  8. The Steelers can draft receivers, BUT can’t get offensive linemen to save their life. They r wasting Najee harris’ career. DRAFT O LINEMEN! FIRE the OC too!

  12. So THIS is why Squealers fans troll other teams! If my team looked like that, I’d want to focus on something else also.

    Go ahead laugh at the Steelers . First time in 52 YEARS they have been 14 point underdogs….how about your team?

    This was not a surprise to most Steeler fans their margin for error is small and they make too many mistakes at the wrong time.
    Oh well suck for a good pick as we haven’t picked higher than 15 in a long time. A lot of spoiled Steeler fans will be bored this fall.

  15. patsfan1818 says:
    October 9, 2022 at 4:42 pm
    Steelers might be the worst team in the AFC.

    ————

    Or the nfl. And I’m a fan. Lol

  16. Tomlin’s QB gamble has really paid dividends!
    Not that Rottenburger could’ve done much against the Bills today!

  19. Looks like the Jets broke them.

    Poor Minkie probably thinks his crappy team is also better than the Bills.

  20. This is worse than the 0-4 seasons from a decade ago. At least they tried back then.

  21. Don’t feel bad Pittsburgh Steelers fans. It took Terry Bradshaw almost 4 whole seasons to “figure it out.”

  22. Pickett actually looked decent against this Bills defense. Just threw him in an impossible situation.

  23. That’s what a franchise QB looks like. The last place patriots have no idea what’s that like since Brady got sick of belichick living off him, now they’re just an irrelevant joke team that won’t compete for anything for the next 20 years.

  24. On the bright side for Pittsburgh: Kenny Pickett and George Pickens look to be a future combo that will be a problem for teams.

    Buffalo is just a much better team all around and they are not even healthy. 2nd string corners and 2nd string safeties and 3 points allowed. Josh Allen wearing a ball cap with 14 minutes left in the game. Pretty dominant win and Buffalo should their depth on both sides of the ball.

  26. Put Mitch back in there Pickett stinks!! In other news this is great because America is happy when the Steelers are terrible at football!

  27. Vasteelerfan says:

    Go ahead laugh at the Steelers . First time in 52 YEARS they have been 14 point underdogs….how about your team?

    Typical Squealers fan….we used to be good! Remember when the refs gifted us the Super Bowl against the Seahawks? Keep living in the past.

  28. bozobiden says:
    October 9, 2022 at 5:16 pm
    Is it time to fire Tomlin yet?

    _________________________

    Nah, Tomlin is not the problem. The players are. Najee was a waste of a pick and Claypool is a bust. A new HC isn’t changing that.

