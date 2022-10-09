Kareem Hunt 2-yard touchdown gives Browns 28-27 lead

Getty Images

The Browns and Chargers have been going back and forth throughout Sunday’s game. But at least for now, Cleveland holds a slight 28-27 advantage late in the third quarter.

Browns running back Kareem Hunt went high and dove into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown run to put Cleveland back ahead.

That came after Austin Ekeler took in a 22-yard run for a touchdown to open the scoring in the second half. And Taylor Bertolet hit a 25-yard field goal to give L.A. a 27-21 advantage.

The Chargers got that field goal after the Browns failed to convert fourth-and-1 from their own 34. Instead of calling a sneak for quarterback Jacoby Brissett, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski elected to run Hunt — who was stuffed for a 4-yard loss.

So far, Los Angeles has rushed for 191 yards and Cleveland has rushed for 167 yards.