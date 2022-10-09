Kenny Pickett: I felt Shaq Lawson went after my knee

Posted by Josh Alper on October 9, 2022, 8:48 PM EDT
USA Today Sports

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett went after Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson at the end of a play in the fourth quarter of their 38-3 loss on Sunday and he told reporters after the game that he felt Lawson was guilty of a dirty play.

Lawson hit Pickett low as he got rid of a pass while scrambling near the sideline and Pickett shoved him once he got up. More players joined the scrum and Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa was ejected from the game.

Pickett was flagged for unnecessary roughness as well.

“From my opinion, I felt like he went after my knee after I threw it,” Pickett said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “That’s it. You know, tempers flare. I don’t care, I’m gonna keep playing to the last play of the game. That was it. All good with me.”

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he thought Pickett’s response was appropriate. Tomlin also discussed an unpenalized hit by Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Pickett as Pickett slid during a third quarter run.

That also sparked a scuffle and Tomlin said he “had a problem that the officials didn’t have a problem” with Hamlin’s hit. Given the final score, there are plenty of other problems for the Steelers to concern themselves with on Sunday night as well.

 

13 responses to “Kenny Pickett: I felt Shaq Lawson went after my knee

  1. Here is the thing Kenny….. Steelers players have been going after QB’s knees for decades

  2. The inconsistent officiating (from game to game and even within games) is really becoming a big problem that the league needs to start taking steps to solve

    Typical,whiny Pats fan…..grow a pair it’s football. I know you are used to your QB being protected but come on it’s a game for men..

  6. Damar didn’t get a penalty on the play because Kenny slid late.Hey Kenny you are not on college anymore and you will pay for your late slides

  7. Vasteelerfan says:
    October 9, 2022 at 8:55 pm
    ____________________

    You’re right. It is. So Kenny should stop whining. …. Maybe Kenny will take a pass on 60 million a year so your team can afford an NFL caliber O-ine.

  12. Can we stop talking about the bills week 1 loss to Pittsburgh from last year? Bills have now beat the Steelers 3 out of the last 4 years.

  13. If you want the protections of the pocket then stay in the pocket. If you want the protections of sliding then don’t slide way too late. He’s bad at his job right now.

