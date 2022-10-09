Leonard Fournette’s first rushing touchdown of 2022 gives Bucs 7-0 lead

Getty Images

Leonard Fournette‘s first rushing touchdown of the season has the Buccaneers out in front of the Falcons early in the second quarter.

Fournette’s 1-yard touchdown run has Tampa Bay up 7-0 with 9:31 left in the first half.

The Bucs went 88 yards in 13 plays on their third possession. They turned it over on downs at the Atlanta 15 on their second possession.

The key play in the touchdown drive was Tom Brady‘s 25-yard pass to Mike Evans, who made a highlight reel catch. Evans briefly left the game after the third-down play.

Brady, who entered with shoulder and finger injuries, hit his hand on the team’s first possession when he went 0-for-3. He has continued to flex his hand but has not missed a snap, and it has not appeared to affect his throws.