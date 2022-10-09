Leonard Williams, Devonte Wyatt inactive in London

Getty Images

The Giants and Packers have handed in their inactive lists for Sunday’s game in London.

Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams is out for the third straight game. Williams has made progress in his recovery from a knee injury and was listed as questionable after being ruled out ahead of the last two games, but he still isn’t ready to make his return to the lineup.

Wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring), cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf), and quarterback Tyrod Taylor (concussion) were all ruled out for the Giants.

The Packers listed three players as questionable for Sunday, but only one of them will be out of the lineup. Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt is inactive with a quad injury, but safeties Adrian Amos and Tariq Carpenter will play. Defensive lineman Jonathan Ford, offensive lineman Sean Rhyan, wide receiver Samori Toure, and tackle Rasheed Walker are also out this weekend.