Marcus Williams doubtful to return; Tee Higgins questionable to return

The Bengals haven’t seen receiver Tee Higgins on the field since the first quarter. He has stood on the sideline with his helmet on his head but has played only 10 snaps.

He has a left ankle injury and is questionable to return.

Higgins was questionable even to play with the injury heading into the game. He has no stats tonight.

The Ravens don’t expect safety Marcus Williams to return. He went out on the Bengals’ final drive of the first half and is doubtful to return with a wrist injury.

Geno Stone has taken Williams’ place.

Williams played every defensive snap the first four games of the season.

The Bengals did get left tackle Jonah Williams back. He had his right knee taped and is wearing a brace but has returned to the game.

The Ravens lead 13-10 early in the second half, getting a 58-yard field goal from Justin Tucker. The drive was only 6 yards as it was set up by Patrick Queen‘s interception of his former LSU teammate, Joe Burrow.