Mark Andrews’ touchdown catch gives Ravens 10-0 lead

USA TODAY Sports

It is lopsided early in Baltimore as the Ravens seek to end their home losing streak.

The Ravens have a 10-0 lead on the Bengals early in the second quarter.

They have outgained the Bengals 115 yards to 22, scoring on two of three possessions. Justin Tucker kicked a 37-yard field goal after the first drive stalled at the Cincinnati 19.

Then, tight end Mark Andrews capped a seven-play, 50-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown catch from Lamar Jackson.

Jackson is 7-of-13 for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Devin Duvernay has two runs for 19 yards, three catches for 35 yards and a punt return for 4 yards.

The Bengals have one first down on four possessions, going three-and-out on the past three drives.