Mike McDaniel: Teddy Bridgewater passed concussion tests, ruled out under revised protocol

Getty Images

The Dolphins’ handling of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury in Week Three led to a change in the league’s concussion protocol that cost them quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on Sunday.

Bridgewater was hit hard by Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner on Miami’s first offensive play of Sunday’s game against the Jets and he went to the blue medical tent on the sideline right way. Bridgewater then went to the locker room and was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game.

After the 40-17 loss was over, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Bridgewater showed no concussion symptoms and passed tests but he was barred from returning to the game because a spotter saw him stumble as he got up after Gardner’s hit.

The new protocol calls for any player showing signs of ataxia, which is abnormality of balance/stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue, to be ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson took over for Bridgewater and had two turnovers as Miami fell to 2-3 on the season.