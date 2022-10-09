Pat Freiermuth ruled out with concussion

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
Nothing has gone right for the Steelers on Sunday, as they trail the Bills 38-3.

But they also have lost players due to injury — including one of their key offensive weapons.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth has been ruled out with a concussion, Pittsburgh announced. He was removed from the field and taken to the locker room after sustaining a hit on an 8-yard catch in the third quarter. He finishes the game with two catches for 12 yards.

It’s worth noting that Freiermuth also suffered a pair of concussions during the season last year.

Pittsburgh has also lost cornerback Cam Sutton is out to a hamstring injury and cornerback Levi Wallace was placed in concussion protocol. Additionally, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has been downgraded to out with his back injury.

  1. And nobody should blame Kenny Pickett. The offensive struggles are still squarley on the shoulders of Matt Canada (the worst OC ever). The Steelers D is atrocious. They shouldn’t be this bad Even without TJ Watt…ridiculous. Buckle up because this is going to be a looooong season.
    The Steelers have to do some major re-working this off-season with a new OC. Probably a new DC, and multiple player changes.

