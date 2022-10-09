Pat Freiermuth ruled out with concussion

Getty Images

Nothing has gone right for the Steelers on Sunday, as they trail the Bills 38-3.

But they also have lost players due to injury — including one of their key offensive weapons.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth has been ruled out with a concussion, Pittsburgh announced. He was removed from the field and taken to the locker room after sustaining a hit on an 8-yard catch in the third quarter. He finishes the game with two catches for 12 yards.

It’s worth noting that Freiermuth also suffered a pair of concussions during the season last year.

Pittsburgh has also lost cornerback Cam Sutton is out to a hamstring injury and cornerback Levi Wallace was placed in concussion protocol. Additionally, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has been downgraded to out with his back injury.