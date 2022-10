Getty Images

Patriots running back Damien Harris will miss the rest of today’s game with a hamstring injury.

Harris was ruled out after carrying four times for 11 yards against the Lions.

The Patriots only had two running backs active today, Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, so Stevenson will be getting a heavy workload for the rest of the game.

New England is cruising to what looks to be an easy win over Detroit, with a 19-0 lead in the third quarter.