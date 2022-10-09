Pete Carroll: Seahawks didn’t call fake punt

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 9, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT
NFL: OCT 09 Seahawks at Saints
Getty Images

Seahawks punter Michael Dickson set up a Saints touchdown today when he fumbled on what appeared to be a fake punt. But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game that it wasn’t a fake.

Instead, Carroll said the call was for Dickson to roll out before punting. But Dickson got hit and fumbled before he got the punt off.

“That was not a fake punt. That was a rollout punt,” Carroll said. “We’re supposed to punt the football.”

But Dickson didn’t punt the football, and the Saints got the ball in great field position and scored a touchdown. It was an incredibly costly mishap for the Seahawks’ special teams, and a play that wasn’t executed as it was called.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Pete Carroll: Seahawks didn’t call fake punt

  1. Calling a rollout punt is 10x worse than a fake punt. No one with half a brain calls a rollout punt.

  3. Because a traditional punt would have been too easy, especially for the best punter in the NFL. Hey, let’s do a roll-out punt! If everything goes perfectly we’ll gain an extra 4 yards of net field position!

    Genius move.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.