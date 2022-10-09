Rashaad Penny carted to locker room

Posted by Josh Alper on October 9, 2022, 3:17 PM EDT
Seattle Seahawks v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

The Seahawks have lost running back Rashaad Penny to an injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s game in New Orleans.

Penny stayed down at the end of a five-yard run and eventually needed to take a cart back to the locker room. His left shoe was off as he rode off the field and he didn’t look like a player who will be returning to action later in the second half.

Penny had eight carries for 54 yards before getting hurt.

The Seahawks picked up a first down on Penny’s run, but wound up punting three plays later. They continue to trail the Saints 24-19.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Rashaad Penny carted to locker room

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.